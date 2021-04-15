APCLA for restrictions on public gatherings

VIJAYAWADA

15 April 2021 02:00 IST

Govt. urged to increase testing to curb COVID

The AP Civil Liberties Association (APCLA) requested the Principal Secretary (health) to impose restrictions on public gatherings, particularly at parks and other places of recreation, to control the outbreak of the second wave of COVID-19 and to issue guidelines for closed spaces which are prone to the spread of the disease.

In a letter to the Principal Secretary, APCLA general secretary P. Suresh Kumar said District Collectors and Superintendents of Police were instructed to control crowding at public spaces but no specific guidelines were issued. As a result, people were gathering in large numbers for birthdays and various functions.

Large gatherings of such a nature posed a danger of a rapid spread of COVID-19, he said.

Mr. Suresh Kumar suggested to the Principal Secretary to increase the number of RTPCR tests to know the extent of prevalence of COVID-19.

As COVID-19 patients were showing symptoms unheard of earlier and with many others being asymptomatic, the number of tests should be increased, he said, requesting the government to make vaccines available in adequate quantities to fight the pandemic.