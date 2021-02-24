APCID wins award for its project ‘4S4U’

The Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department’s project titled ‘4S4U’ has won the Indian Express Technology Sabha Award in the category Internet of Things (IoT).
Additional DG, CID and VC and M.D of AP Police Housing Corporation P.V. Sunil Kumar accepted the award in a virtual seminar on Wednesday for his innovative concept of digital safety called Project 4S4U.
The APCID bagged these awards continuously for the years 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021.
Project 4S4U, which means Stay Safe Stay Smart For You, aims at making the public aware of cybercrimes and protecting themselves from becoming victims of online fraudsters.
The projects which have won awards earlier included, E learning-2018 CID, PCR Dashboard and i-app, the awards for which were given in January 2020.
The 4S4U project includes the three initiatives of APCID — WhatsApp Helpline, web portal and AP CID YouTube channel.
Director General of Police Gautam Sawang congratulated Mr. Sunil Kumar for winning the award for the fourth consecutive time.
