APCID asked only one question related to Amaravati IRR alignment, says Nara Lokesh

October 10, 2023 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (APCID) asked only one question related to the Amaravati Inner Ring Road alignment during the six-hour questioning on Tuesday, said Telugu Desam Party general secretary Nara Lokesh.

Addressing the media after coming out of the office of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of APCID, where he attended an inquiry into the alleged Amaravati IRR scam, he said that the CID officials had served him a notice to attend the investigation on Wednesday also, to which he had agreed.

Mr. Lokesh said that the investigation officer had asked him about 50 questions from morning to evening, of which only one related to the IRR while the rest were on general topics.

The answers for the majority of their questions could be googled easily, as they were available on open platforms. Some questions were related to his tenures in different roles, like in Heritage Foods Pvt. Ltd., political posts in the TDP and official positions in government. The only relevant question was whether he had participated in any meetings related to the decision making on Amaravati IRR, to which he replied that he had participated as a Minister in only one meeting somewhere in 2017, Mr. Lokesh said.

He said that he asked the CID why they gave selective leaks to the media, reacting to which, the CID had informed him that they did not give any leaks to any media with regard to the investigation of these cases.

He alleged that what was going on reflected the ‘‘vindictive attitude’‘ of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy who was indulging in ‘‘revenge politics’‘ against all the TDP leaders and cadres, right from the party national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu.

He said that the YSRCP leaders and Ministers had openly admitted it by saying that the government would arrest all the family members of Mr. Naidu and other TDP leaders. In the last four and a half years, the YSRCP government registered 23 cases on him, while he had no case against him before 2019, he said.