APCCIF seminar on tax audit tomorrow
The AP Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (APCCIF) is organising a seminar on tax audit on September 3 to throw light on substantial changes in the audit rules related to Form 3CD and other matters.
Those interested in participating have to register by contacting the APCCIF staff on phone number 0866-248288 or 9912092222, according to a release.
