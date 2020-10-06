APCC seeks justice for Hathras victim

APCC president S. Sailajanath addressing Congress activists at a satyagraha, in Ongole on Monday.

ONGOLE

06 October 2020 01:29 IST

‘Take action against perpetrators based on the statements made by the girl’

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president S. Sailajanath has asserted that his party would stand by the family of the deceased Dalit girl who was allegedly gang-raped and brutally assaulted by upper caste men in the Hathras district in Uttar Pradesh.

The Congress called for a nationwide satyagraha seeking justice to the Dalit girl on Monday. Congress activists led by Mr. Sailajanath took part in the satyagraha in-front of the Prakasam Bhavan here.

Advertising

Advertising

“It is time the Yogi Adityanath government took stern action against the perpetrators based on the statements made by the victim before her death. The Congress will spearhead a protracted struggle till the victim gets justice and her family members get compensation,” said Mr. Sailajanath asserted.

Taking exception to the way the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh treated Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi when they proceeded to meet the family members of the victim.

Taking a dig at the YSRCP government in the State, the APCC chief said, “It is unfortunate that the YSRCP government supports the NDA government at the Centre on each and every issue at the drop of a hat.”

Referring to the three farm laws, he said the YSRCP backed the NDA when the Bills were passed in Parliament. “The farm laws are pro-corporate and anti-farmer. With the laws, the market intervention system which protected farmers will come undone, reducing the small and marginal farmers to mere labourers,” he said.

Campaign against farm laws

The Congress will collect signatures from public from across the State against the ‘controversial farm laws’ and send them to President Ram Nath Kovind, said APCC vice-president Sripathy Prakasam.