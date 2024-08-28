APCC president Y.S. Sharmila calls for effective steps to check viral fevers in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Y.S. Sharmila on August 28 (Wednesday) expressed concern over the outbreak of viral fevers across the State. She urged the government to put in place an effective mechanism to check the diseases.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taking to the social media platform ‘X’, Ms. Sharmila accused the Chandrababu Naidu government of being “indifferent to the alarming situation which seems like a health emergency.”

She said cases of dengue, malaria and chikungunya were increasing in villages and cities and hospitals were running short of beds to accommodate patients.

ADVERTISEMENT

One bed was being shared by two or three persons in government hospitals. The healthcare services being extended to patients were far from adequate, she said.

Ms. Sharmila accused Health Minister Y. Satya Kumar of wasting time in the name of forming committees. “The situation is deteriorating by the day. Instead of taking concrete measures to address the issue effectively, the government has been blaming its predecessor for all the shortcomings in the State. The government should focus on ensuring hygiene in view of the rain and respond to the situation before it gets out of hand,” she said.

Ms. Sharmila demanded immediate measures to improve facilities at government hospitals by ensuring adequate stock of medicines and undertaking mosquito eradication drives in villages, towns, cities and agency areas.

“The government should evolve an effective supervision mechanism by involving officials of all departments and check the viral fever cases,” she said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.