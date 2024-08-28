GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

APCC president Y.S. Sharmila calls for effective steps to check viral fevers in Andhra Pradesh

The APCC president accuses the government of being ‘indifferent’ to the alarming situation

Published - August 28, 2024 08:40 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma
The healthcare services being extended to patients are far from adequate, alleges APCC president Y.S. Sharmila  

The healthcare services being extended to patients are far from adequate, alleges APCC president Y.S. Sharmila   | Photo Credit: File photo

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Y.S. Sharmila on August 28 (Wednesday) expressed concern over the outbreak of viral fevers across the State. She urged the government to put in place an effective mechanism to check the diseases.

Taking to the social media platform ‘X’, Ms. Sharmila accused the Chandrababu Naidu government of being “indifferent to the alarming situation which seems like a health emergency.”

She said cases of dengue, malaria and chikungunya were increasing in villages and cities and hospitals were running short of beds to accommodate patients.

One bed was being shared by two or three persons in government hospitals. The healthcare services being extended to patients were far from adequate, she said.

Ms. Sharmila accused Health Minister Y. Satya Kumar of wasting time in the name of forming committees. “The situation is deteriorating by the day. Instead of taking concrete measures to address the issue effectively, the government has been blaming its predecessor for all the shortcomings in the State. The government should focus on ensuring hygiene in view of the rain and respond to the situation before it gets out of hand,” she said.

Ms. Sharmila demanded immediate measures to improve facilities at government hospitals by ensuring adequate stock of medicines and undertaking mosquito eradication drives in villages, towns, cities and agency areas.

“The government should evolve an effective supervision mechanism by involving officials of all departments and check the viral fever cases,” she said.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / public health/community medicine

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.