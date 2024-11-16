APCC president urges Naidu to heed Group-I services aspirants’ plea

ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Y.S. Sharmila on Saturday urged the Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to consider the plea of the Group-I Services aspirants to select candidates for the Group-I Mains examination in 1:100 ratio, instead of 1:50 ratio.

The State Congress chief posted on X on November 16 (Saturday), urging the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) to implement selection of candidates for Group-I Mains examination in 1:100 ratio as it was done for the Group-II and Deputy Education Officers’ posts. Citing GO 5 that empowers the commission to take a decision on the selection mode, she said since the demand of the aspirants was not inappropriate, it should be considered by the authorities concerned.

True-up charges

The party’s State vice-president Kolanukonda Shivaji, meanwhile, slammed the TDP-led coalition government in the State for imposing a huge financial burden on the people in the name of power cost adjustment charges. Addressing a press conference, he said instead of seeking funds from the Centre to clear the financial mess left behind by the erstwhile YSRCP government, the government was trying to shift it to the people of the State.

Mr. Shivaji came down heavily on the YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for supporting his party leaders who had been resorting to character assassination, especially of women leaders on social media platforms. He also demanded immediate expulsion of the YSRCP leader Gowtham Reddy who faced a murder charge.

Referring to the delay caused in the All India Congress Committee (AICC) leader Rahul Gandhi’s helicopter to take off citing air traffic as reason in poll-bound Jharkhand and Maharashtra, Mr. Shivaji alleged that the chopper was deliberately delayed as part of the BJP government’s ploy.

AP Congress leader Allam Rajesh was also present.

