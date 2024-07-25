GIFT a SubscriptionGift
APCC president Sharmila urges Naidu to initiate flood mitigation measures in Andhra Pradesh

In an open letter to the Chief Minister, Sharmila says that the situation should be declared as the State emergency

Published - July 25, 2024 11:50 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma
APCC president Y.S. Sharmila demands adequate compensation for the flood-hit farmers.

APCC president Y.S. Sharmila demands adequate compensation for the flood-hit farmers. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Y.S. Sharmila on July 25 (Thursday) urged Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to release compensation for the flood-hit farmers in the State and initiate immediate measures to desilt the drains and canals.

In an open letter addressed to the Chief Minister, Ms. Sharmila said, “With deep distress and concern, I write to you, urging immediate action to address the losses suffered by the farming community due to recent floods. The coastal districts have been severely affected by last week’s heavy rainfall. This, coupled with an outdated and inadequate drainage system, has resulted in significant flooding of agricultural fields, causing irreparable crop damage.”

She said neither had Mr. Naidu nor his Cabinet colleagues, the local MLAs and MPs been seen addressing the plight of the farmers in the affected areas. “This starkly contrasts with the frequent promises and assurances made by your government,” she alleged.

Ms. Sharmila demanded that the situation be treated as a State emergency and teams be deployed immediately to assess the damage caused to the crops. The affected farmers should be given adequate compensation, she said.

