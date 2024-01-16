APCC president Gidugu Rudra Raju resigns paving way for Sharmila’s takeover of party reins in Andhra Pradesh

January 16, 2024 03:29 pm | Updated 03:29 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

In change of guard in Andhra Pradesh Congress, the party president Gidugu Rudra Raju submitted his resignation to the leadership in Delhi on January 15 (Monday), reportedly to pave the way for Y. S. Sharmila to take over the reins of the party in the State.

“The party leadership is likely to announce the appointment of Ms. Sharmila as the president of Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president in a couple of days,” according to sources.

Mr. Rudra Raju said he had resigned as the party president in Andhra Pradesh. “I will continue to serve the party regardless of the role given to me. This is a crucial time as elections are around the corner and I will abide by the decisions of the party leadership. Our common goal is growth of the party,” he said speaking to The Hindu.

ADVERTISEMENT

The AICC in-charge for Congress affairs in the State Manickam Tagore did not divulge much about the replacement of Mr. Rudra Raju with Ms. Sharmila and merely said that the party leadership will announce its decision in a couple of days.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT