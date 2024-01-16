GIFT a SubscriptionGift
APCC president Gidugu Rudra Raju resigns paving way for Sharmila’s takeover of party reins in Andhra Pradesh

“The party leadership is likely to announce the appointment of Y.S. Sharmila as the president of Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president in a couple of days,” according to sources.

January 16, 2024 03:29 pm | Updated 03:29 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma
AP Congress Committee president Gidugu Rudra Raju. File

AP Congress Committee president Gidugu Rudra Raju. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

In change of guard in Andhra Pradesh Congress, the party president Gidugu Rudra Raju submitted his resignation to the leadership in Delhi on January 15 (Monday), reportedly to pave the way for Y. S. Sharmila to take over the reins of the party in the State.

“The party leadership is likely to announce the appointment of Ms. Sharmila as the president of Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president in a couple of days,” according to sources.

Mr. Rudra Raju said he had resigned as the party president in Andhra Pradesh. “I will continue to serve the party regardless of the role given to me. This is a crucial time as elections are around the corner and I will abide by the decisions of the party leadership. Our common goal is growth of the party,” he said speaking to The Hindu.

The AICC in-charge for Congress affairs in the State Manickam Tagore did not divulge much about the replacement of Mr. Rudra Raju with Ms. Sharmila and merely said that the party leadership will announce its decision in a couple of days.

