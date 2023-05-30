ADVERTISEMENT

APCC president drums up support of NRIs for Rahul Gandhi’s tour to U.S.A.

May 30, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to hold interactive sessions and meetings in San Francisco, Washington DC and New York

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president Gidugu Rudra Raju addressing NRIs in New Jersey. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gidugu Rudra Raju on May 30 Tuesday appealed to the Non- Resident Indians (NRIs) in the U.S.A. to take part in an interactive session with Rahul Gandhi, scheduled to be held in New York on June 4.

Addressing a group of NRIs in New Jersey, Mr. Rudra Raju said India was facing serious challenges which needed to be discussed.

He said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was scheduled to discuss these key issues during the interactive session and urged the NRIs to make the event a success.

AICC secretary in-charge Arti Krishnaji, Rajeswar Gangasani, Pradeep Syamala, Bhimineni Srinivasa Rao, G. Rammohan Rao, Borra Sujana Sai and others were present.

The Indian Overseas Congress also released a promotional video inviting Indian Americans for the interactive sessions with Mr. Gandhi during his visit to the U.S.

Startung with San Francisco, Mr. Gandhi is scheduled to interact with students at Stanford University and address a press conference and meetings with the lawmakers and think tanks in Washington DC. He will conclude his week-long trip with a public meeting in New York on June 4.

