HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

APCC president drums up support of NRIs for Rahul Gandhi’s tour to U.S.A.

Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to hold interactive sessions and meetings in San Francisco, Washington DC and New York

May 30, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma
Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president Gidugu Rudra Raju addressing NRIs in New Jersey.

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president Gidugu Rudra Raju addressing NRIs in New Jersey. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gidugu Rudra Raju on May 30 Tuesday appealed to the Non- Resident Indians (NRIs) in the U.S.A. to take part in an interactive session with Rahul Gandhi, scheduled to be held in New York on June 4.

Addressing a group of NRIs in New Jersey, Mr. Rudra Raju said India was facing serious challenges which needed to be discussed.

He said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was scheduled to discuss these key issues during the interactive session and urged the NRIs to make the event a success.

AICC secretary in-charge Arti Krishnaji, Rajeswar Gangasani, Pradeep Syamala, Bhimineni Srinivasa Rao, G. Rammohan Rao, Borra Sujana Sai and others were present.

The Indian Overseas Congress also released a promotional video inviting Indian Americans for the interactive sessions with Mr. Gandhi during his visit to the U.S.

Startung with San Francisco, Mr. Gandhi is scheduled to interact with students at Stanford University and address a press conference and meetings with the lawmakers and think tanks in Washington DC. He will conclude his week-long trip with a public meeting in New York on June 4.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.