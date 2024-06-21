GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

APCC leaders demand probe into ‘poll irregularities’ by Y.S. Sharmila

They urge leadership to constitute a fact-finding committee and protect the interests of genuine party cadre

Published - June 21, 2024 07:32 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president Y.S. Sharmila.

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president Y.S. Sharmila. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) working presidents Sunkara Padmasri and P. Rakesh Reddy have alleged that PCC president Y.S. Sharmila resorted to irregularities in the selection of candidates in the recently-concluded general elections in the State.

In a letter addressed to All-India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary K.C. Venugopal, they alleged that the selection of candidates was done on a quid pro quo basis and election funds were siphoned off, they said.

They urged the leadership to constitute a fact-finding committee to probe the charges and “protect the interests of genuine party cadre and leaders at the grassroot-level.”

“We observed serious issues with her style of functioning, her corporate approach of assessing the candidates, and her low ideological commitment to the party and its cadre,” they alleged.

They said the PCC president, instead of taking into consideration the view of the party’s working presidents, district unit chiefs, office-bearers and frontal organisations, relied completely on her personal team operating from Telangana, which lacked political acumen to deal with elections in Andhra Pradesh.

Meanwhile, Ms. Sharmila said all party committees in the State stand annulled with effect from June 20, 2024, and that new committees would be formed soon to strengthen the party.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.