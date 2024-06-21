APCC leaders demand probe into ‘poll irregularities’ by Y.S. Sharmila

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) working presidents Sunkara Padmasri and P. Rakesh Reddy have alleged that PCC president Y.S. Sharmila resorted to irregularities in the selection of candidates in the recently-concluded general elections in the State.

In a letter addressed to All-India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary K.C. Venugopal, they alleged that the selection of candidates was done on a quid pro quo basis and election funds were siphoned off, they said.

They urged the leadership to constitute a fact-finding committee to probe the charges and “protect the interests of genuine party cadre and leaders at the grassroot-level.”

“We observed serious issues with her style of functioning, her corporate approach of assessing the candidates, and her low ideological commitment to the party and its cadre,” they alleged.

They said the PCC president, instead of taking into consideration the view of the party’s working presidents, district unit chiefs, office-bearers and frontal organisations, relied completely on her personal team operating from Telangana, which lacked political acumen to deal with elections in Andhra Pradesh.

Meanwhile, Ms. Sharmila said all party committees in the State stand annulled with effect from June 20, 2024, and that new committees would be formed soon to strengthen the party.