APCC holds ‘Sankalpa Satyagraha Deeksha’ in protest against Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification

March 26, 2023 10:42 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

APCC president Gidugu Rudraraju and party cadre participating in ‘Satyagraha Deeksha’ near Mahatma Gandhi statue at Kaleswara Rao market in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), led by its president Gidugu Rudra Raju took part in the ‘Sankalpa Satyagraha Deeksha’, organised in protest against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha, here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rudra Raju said only Prime Minister Narendra Modi could resort to such unlawful tactics to get Rahul Gandhi disqualified.

He said the people of the country would revolt against this government, which, he said, was misusing constitutional institutions such as CBI, ED, Income Tax and others to silence opposition parties.

Left parties extended support to the Congress and took part in the protest. CPI state secretary K. Ramakrishna said that due to Mr. Modi’s wrongdoings, the country was being perceived wrongly by the world.

He said there was a conspiracy behind getting Rahul Gandhi disqualified from the Lok Sabha.

Congress city president N. Narasimha Rao, leaders V. Gurunatham, PY Kiran and others were present.

