ADVERTISEMENT

APCC former president Gidugu Rudra Raju files nomination from Rajamahendravaram Lok Sabha constituency

April 22, 2024 08:00 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The other candidates in the fray are BJP’s D. Purandeswari and YSR Congress Party’s G. Srinivas

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu

APCC former president Gidugu Rudra Raju submitting his nomination papers to East Godavari District Election Officer K. Madhavi Latha in Rajamahendravaram on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) former president Gidugu Rudra Raju filed his nomination papers from Rajamahendravaram Lok Sabha constituency on April 22 (Monday). 

ADVERTISEMENT

The BJP has fielded party’s State president D. Purandeswari, while G. Srinivas will contest the elections on the YSRCP ticket from the constituency.

Former Union Minister of State for Defence and Human Resources Development M.M. Pallam Raju, APCC former president N. Raghuveera Reddy and former MP Kanumuri Bapiraju accompanied Mr. Rudra Raju in the nomination rally held in the city. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the media after filing his nomination, Mr. Rudra Raju said that the Congress had changed the face of Rajamahendravaram, listing out the Rajamahendravaram airport and Adikavi Nannaya University among others.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Rudra Raju began his nomination rally with a multi-faith prayer. Apart from his supporters, the Congress candidates from the Assembly constituencies of Rajamhendravaram City, Kovvuru, Gopalapuram, Nidadavolu and Rajanagaram joined the rally. 

Andhra Pradesh Congress working president Janga Goutham, CPI East Godavari district president T. Madhu and Left party cadres also extended their support to the Congress candidates.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US