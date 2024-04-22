APCC former president Gidugu Rudra Raju files nomination from Rajamahendravaram Lok Sabha constituency

April 22, 2024 08:00 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) former president Gidugu Rudra Raju filed his nomination papers from Rajamahendravaram Lok Sabha constituency on April 22 (Monday).

The BJP has fielded party’s State president D. Purandeswari, while G. Srinivas will contest the elections on the YSRCP ticket from the constituency.

Former Union Minister of State for Defence and Human Resources Development M.M. Pallam Raju, APCC former president N. Raghuveera Reddy and former MP Kanumuri Bapiraju accompanied Mr. Rudra Raju in the nomination rally held in the city.

Addressing the media after filing his nomination, Mr. Rudra Raju said that the Congress had changed the face of Rajamahendravaram, listing out the Rajamahendravaram airport and Adikavi Nannaya University among others.

Mr. Rudra Raju began his nomination rally with a multi-faith prayer. Apart from his supporters, the Congress candidates from the Assembly constituencies of Rajamhendravaram City, Kovvuru, Gopalapuram, Nidadavolu and Rajanagaram joined the rally.

Andhra Pradesh Congress working president Janga Goutham, CPI East Godavari district president T. Madhu and Left party cadres also extended their support to the Congress candidates.