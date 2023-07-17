APCC chief takes part in Bonalu festival in Hyderabad

July 17, 2023 04:57 am | Updated 04:57 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gidugu Rudra Raju participated in the Bonalu festival in Hyderabad on July 16 (Sunday). Mr. Rudra Raju said that he had prayed for the prosperity of the people of both the Telugu-speaking States.

The Congress leader was speaking after visiting several temples in Hyderabad, Khairatabad, Amberpet and Vidyasagar areas, along with the local Congress leaders. The Bonalu committee members of the temples felicitated Mr. Rudra Raju, who complimented them for the elaborate arrangements made for the devotees bringing ‘Bonalu’ offerings to the temples.

