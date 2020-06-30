Andhra Pradesh

APCC chief seeks rollback of fuel prices

The Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee(APCC) president S. Sailajanath on Monday demanded immediate rollback of the hike in fuel prices.

Taking out a rally from the party office to Revenue Divisional Office(RDO) here, Dr. Sailajanath said that at a time when the international crude oil prices were very low, the Union government was increasing the domestic petrol and diesel prices to fleece the public.

The fuel prices in India were one of the highest in the world and should be brought down to match the international crude prices, Dr. Sailajanath opined.

He termed the criticism of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as political opportunism to say that Andhra Pradesh showed no development in the past six years.

