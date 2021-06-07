APCC chief demands COVID vaccine to all free of cost

ANANTAPUR

07 June 2021 23:25 IST

‘Centre trying to do business by involving private players in inoculation drive’

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Sake Sailajanath has criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not announcing universal COVID-19 vaccination policy in his address to the nation on Monday. He took objection to the announcement that 25% of the vaccine doses would be administered through private hospitals for a price.

“Universal vaccination is not a choice, but the rights of citizens and the Centre must take responsibility and procure the vaccine doses needed. It pains to listen to the Prime Minister, who does not speak anything about the suffering of the people or the loss of lives due to lopsided vaccination policy or handling of the public health infrastructure,” Mr. Sailajanath said.

The Prime Minister should at least now listen to what Rahul Gandhi had suggested and not waste time in getting the free universal vaccination done funded by the government, he said and accused the NDA government of trying to do business with COVID vaccine by involving private players.

Improve health infra in State: BJP

Meanwhile, BJP State general secretary S. Vishnuvardhan Reddy said the Prime Minister announced free vaccination at government hospitals and supply rice and wheat for the BPL families till November free of cost.

“The State government will now save money on this front as the Centre has taken the responsibility. The State government must spend the amount saved on improving the health infrastructure to face the possible third wave,” Mr. Vishnuvardhan Reddy added.