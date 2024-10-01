APBDICL aims to complete Phase-I of Nakkapalli bulk drug park by March 2026

The Andhra Pradesh Bulk Drug Infrastructure Corporation Limited (APBDICL), a 100% subsidiary of the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Limited (APIIC), is expected to complete the first phase of development of the Bulk Drug Park (BDP) at Nakkapalli in Anakapalli district, estimated to cost ₹1,875 crore, by the end of March 2026.

The APIIC has earmarked around 2,000 of 3,000 acres of land for the BDP spread in Vempadu, Buchirajupeta, Rajayyapeta, Chandanada and D.Lakshmi Puram villages.

It was in December 2023 that the Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP) gave its approval for the BDP and the Andhra Pradesh government accorded the administrative clearance for the project in January 2024.

Judicial Preview Committee

In August, 2024, the APIIC issued a public notification requesting advice, comments, remarks and objections to be sent to the Judicial Preview Committee, to which the tender documents for internal development works have already been submitted.

Subsequently, the Industries & Commerce Department of Andhra Pradesh wrote a letter to the Secretary of DoP, seeking the necessary clearance to call for package-wise tenders for three infrastructure components —(a) roads, drains, green area development, water and power supply, analytical testing laboratories warehousing, solid waste management, truck terminals, emergency response centre and a Centre of Excellence (incubation centre); (b) common effluent treatment plants and marine outfall system; and (c) steam generation and distribution and common solvent recovery system. The first package is estimated to cost ₹875 crore.

The proposed BDP is situated in the Nakkapalli Industrial Area (NIA) being developed in 6,500 acres and it falls in the Visakhapatnam-Chennai Industrial Corridor (VCIC) and also the Visakhapatnam-Kakinada Petroleum, Chemical and Petrochemical Investment Region. It (BDP) was relocated from Kakinada to Nakkapalli due to land issues in September 2023.

Job creation

Andhra Pradesh Road Development Corporation Limited initiated laying a 4.50 km-long greenfield road from the NH-16 to the NIA start-up area. The BDP will create employment for around 28,000 persons upon the completion of all its phases by 2033-34.