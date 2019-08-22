APATA decries Navy move on flight timings

The Andhra Pradesh Air Travellers’ Association (APATA) has decried the decision of the Navy to ask commercial aircraft operators to revise their flight schedules citing operational issues.
APATA vice-president O. Naresh Kumar said that the Navy was acting as a deterrent to the progress of the city’s airport as well as the overall aviation sector. He sought shifting of naval aircraft operations to Bhogapuram in order to enable the growth of Vizag airport.
Visakhapatnam MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana will take up the issue with naval authorities, Mr. Naresh Kumar added. It may be recalled that Alliance Air was denied its requested slots to operate on Vijayawada-Vizag and Vizag-Vijayawada routes and was asked to revise its timings.
