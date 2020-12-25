Apache unit will create 2,000 jobs, says Jagan

Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy participating in the ground-breaking ceremony of the Apache unit proposed in Pulivendula on Thursday.

KADAPA

25 December 2020 01:20 IST

‘The plant will be set up in two phases with an outlay of ₹70 crore’

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that the Apache leather unit coming up in Pulivendula will create 2,000 jobs.

Participating in the ground-breaking ceremony of the park coming up in 27.94 acres in Pulivendula on Thursday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the plant would be established in two phases with an outlay of ₹70 crore.

Advertising

Advertising

He recalled that it was former Chief Minister late Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy who had paved the way for the establishment of the Apache unit in Tada region in Nellore district in 2006 that provided 11,000 jobs.

He said a lion’s share of the jobs would go to locals, especially women. “The Apache will also set up a unit in Srikalahasti region in Chittoor district and it will create 5,000 more jobs,” said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Intelligent Group vice-president Johnson Chang, Taipeh Economic and Cultural Centre (Chennai) Director-General Ben Wang, APIIC Chairperson R.K. Roja, Vice-Chairman Ravin Kumar Reddy and others took part in the ground-breaking ceremoney.