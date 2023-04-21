ADVERTISEMENT

A.P youth shot dead in U.S.A, State Minister assures to bring back body

April 21, 2023 02:29 pm | Updated 02:46 pm IST - PALAKOLLU (WEST GODAVARI)

Columbus Divisional Police launch manhunt, release photos of shooter on their website

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh’s Minister of Home Affairs Taneti Vanita has directed the officials concerned to ensure the mortal remains of a 24-year-old Indian student, who was shot by an unknown person in the U.S.A, was brought back to the State.

The deceased has been identified as Saiesh Veera, a post graduate student at a local university in Columbus City.  

The shootout took place at a gas filling station under Columbus Divisional Police in the USA on the night of April 20.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Veera is a native of Palakollu area in the West Godavari district.  

The Columbus Divisional Police have launched a manhunt by releasing the photographs of the shooter on their official website. 

In an official release issued on April 21, Ms. Taneti Vanita stated, “Efforts are underway to bring back the body of Mr. Veera. The officials are on the job”. Meanwhile, the West Godavari police are in touch with the family of Mr. Veera.  

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US