A.P youth shot dead in U.S.A, State Minister assures to bring back body

April 21, 2023 02:29 pm | Updated 02:33 pm IST - PALAKOLLU (WEST GODAVARI)

Andhra Pradesh’s Minister of Home Affairs Taneti Vanita has directed the officials concerned to ensure the mortal remains of a 24-year-old Indian student, who was shot by an unknown person in the U.S.A, was brought back to the State.

The deceased has been identified as Saiesh Veera, a post graduate student at a local university in Columbus City.

Also Read: Nandyal forest officials rescue 10-foot-long crocodile from open well at Panyam

The shootout took place at a gas filling station under Columbus Divisional Police in the USA on the night of April 20.

Mr. Veera is a native of Palakollu area in the West Godavari district.

The Columbus Divisional Police have launched a manhunt by releasing the photographs of the shooter on their official website.

In an official release issued on April 21, Ms. Taneti Vanita stated, “Efforts are underway to bring back the body of Mr. Veera. The officials are on the job”. Meanwhile, the West Godavari police are in touch with the family of Mr. Veera.