A.P. youth held for sending morphed pictures of girl

KAIKALUR (KRISHNA DISTRICT)

26 December 2020 02:35 IST

He is accused of demanding and collecting money from her

A 20-year-old youth was booked for allegedly sending ‘morphed, obscene’ photographs of a girl, a Class 7 student, and threatening to upload them in social media groups if she did not pay him money.

The accused, who reportedly befriended the girl over phone while attending online classes, allegedly demanded ₹20,000, and collected the amount sent through a Class 9 boy.

Gudivada Deputy Superintendent of Police N. Satyanandam said the accused, an SSC dropout, had allegedly introduced himself to the girl with some other name over the phone a few months ago.

Recently, the youth wished the girl on her birthday and asked her to send her photographs. Later, the accused allegedly morphed her photographs.

While the girl is a resident of Kaikalur mandal in Krishna district, the accused hails from Kalisapudi village of Undi mandal in West Godavari district.

Family steps in

“A couple of days ago, the youth had again demanded money from the girl. When the girl said she had no money, the accused reportedly told her to part with her gold ornaments as he was in need of money. With the minor boy alerting them, the girl’s family members observed her movements and caught her while she was handing over the jewellery on Thursday,” said Kaikalur Rural Sub-Inspector T. Ramakrishna.

Based on the complaint lodged by the girl’s parents, the accused was arrested and remanded in judicial custody, he said.

“We have booked a case against the accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, Section 419 (cheating by impersonation), 506 IPC (criminal intimidation) and 354 (A) IPC (sexual harassment with an intention to outrage her modesty) and arrested him,” Mr. Satyanandam said. Instructions were given to check whether the accused resorted to similar crimes earlier. A cyber bullying sheet would be opened against him, the DSP added.