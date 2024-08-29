ADVERTISEMENT

A.P. worker in Kuwait seeks Lokesh’s help to attend husband’s funeral in Annamayya district

Published - August 29, 2024 09:35 pm IST - MADANAPALLE

The Hindu Bureau

Mayoom, a woman who went to work in Kuwait from Nimmanapalle of Madanapalle division in Annamayya district, has appealed to HRD Minister Nara Lokesh to help her to return to India.

In a video clip on social media, she said that she had arrived in Kuwait for work a year and a half ago but had since been facing extremely challenging circumstances. Four days ago, her husband, Reddy Saheb, had passed away in Nimmanapalle but her employer demanded 1,000 dirhams to allow her to go for her husband’s funeral. She had also not been paid her wages for the past three months. Stating that she was in deep distress, she sought Mr. Lokesh’s aid and support during this difficult time.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US