A.P. worker in Kuwait seeks Lokesh’s help to attend husband’s funeral in Annamayya district

Published - August 29, 2024 09:35 pm IST - MADANAPALLE

The Hindu Bureau

Mayoom, a woman who went to work in Kuwait from Nimmanapalle of Madanapalle division in Annamayya district, has appealed to HRD Minister Nara Lokesh to help her to return to India.

In a video clip on social media, she said that she had arrived in Kuwait for work a year and a half ago but had since been facing extremely challenging circumstances. Four days ago, her husband, Reddy Saheb, had passed away in Nimmanapalle but her employer demanded 1,000 dirhams to allow her to go for her husband’s funeral. She had also not been paid her wages for the past three months. Stating that she was in deep distress, she sought Mr. Lokesh’s aid and support during this difficult time.

