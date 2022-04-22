A.P. Women’s Commission serves notice on Naidu and TDP leader

Rajulapudi Srinivas April 22, 2022 21:47 IST

Rajulapudi Srinivas April 22, 2022 21:47 IST

They have been directed to appear before it on April 27

They have been directed to appear before it on April 27

The Andhra Pradesh Women’s Commission on Friday served notices to Leader of the Opposition N. Chandrababu Naidu and former TDP MLA Bonda Uma Maheswara Rao for allegedly “abusing and insulting” commission’s Chairperson Vasireddy Padma when she visited the Government General Hospital (GGH) to meet the gangrape victim. Mr. Naidu and Mr. Uma Maheswara Rao, along with their followers, allegedly “raised slogans, used abusive language, and demanded that Ms. Padma go back.” They entered the hospital premises and created panic among the patients, the notice said. The commission, in exercise of its powers under Section 14 of the A.P. Women’s Commission Act-1998, directed Mr. Naidu and Mr. Uma Maheswara Rao to appear before it in person at 11 a.m. on April 27, at its office in Mangalagiri and give their explanation, the notice said.



Our code of editorial values