A.P. woman in distress sends SOS to Minister from Kuwait

Published - September 13, 2024 08:40 pm IST - RAYACHOTI

Tirpathi Kavitha, a worker from Narayanareddi Palle in Annamayya district, has appealed to Transport Minister Ramprasad Reddy to secure her release from her employer’s confinement and facilitate her return to India

K Umashanker
Tirpathi Kavitha, a migrant worker from Narayanareddi Palle of Sambepalle mandal in Annamayya district, who is in a distressing situation in Kuwait, has appealed to Minister for Transport M. Ramprasad Reddy, who hails from the same district, to secure her release from her employer’s confinement and facilitate her return to India.

In a video message that reached the Minister on September 12, Ms. Kavitha recounted her ordeal.

Ms. Kavitha said she had to move to Kuwait a couple of years ago to provide sustenance to her family, comprising three daughters and a physically challenged husband, in India.

“When I expressed my desire to visit my family in India, my employer restricted my movements, subjected me to torture, and threatened me with severe repercussions, while demanding a substantial fine,” she lamented.

Ms. Kavitha further alleged that she had been subjected to physical harassment and deprived of adequate access to food and water.

Mr. Ramprasad immediately addressed a letter to Minister for NRI Empowerment K. Srinivas, seeking the government’s intervention in securing Ms. Kavitha’s “release from her employer’s confinement in Kuwait and her swift and safe repatriation to India.”

