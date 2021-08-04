A.P. witnesses soaring temperatures

VIJAYAWADA

04 August 2021 00:41 IST

Vizag, Tuni experience heatwave like conditions

The State continued to witnessed high temperatures on Tuesday as the mainly westerly winds prevailed over the State. Visakhapatnam and Tuni experienced heatwave like conditions as the departure from maximum temperature was five degrees Celsius.

According to India Meteorological Department, the maximum temperature recorded at Visakhapatnam was 37.6 °C, which is five degrees more than the normal maximum temperature. Similarly, Tuni also recorded a maximum temperature of 37.5 °C with the same degree departure from normal.

As per IMD’s standard definition, when the maximum temperature departure is more than 4.5 °C and the maximum temperature is more than 37 °C it is considered a heatwave condition at coastal stations. Similarly, if maximum temperature departure is between 4.5°C to 6.4°C it is considered a heatwave at plains.

Nellore, Ongole and Kavali also recorded more than 37 °C but their departure from normal was only two degrees.

Vijayawada, Amaravati, Bapatla and Tirupati recorded maximum temperatures between 36°C and 37°C while Kadapa, Kurnool and Machilipatnam recorded 35°C to 36°C maximum temperature.