A.P. witnesses lowest daily COVID-19 tally in 187 days

The test positivity rate of 38,069 samples tested in 24 hours, ending Monday morning was put at 1.62%.

VIJAYAWADA

28 September 2021 01:14 IST

Virus claims six more lives; 618 infections reported in 24 hours

The State reported six deaths due to COVID-19 and 618 infections in the 24 hours ending Monday. The daily tally was the lowest in the past 187 days. The number of samples tested at 38,069 was also the lowest in the past 160 days. The cumulative tally increased to 20,47,459 and the toll reached 14,142.

The number of active cases came down to 12,482 as 1,178 patients recovered in the past day. The total recoveries and recovery rate stands at 20,20,835 and 98.70%. The active cases tally was below 13,000 for the first time in 175 days.

Advertising

Advertising

Over 75% of the total active cases were in five districts of East Godavari (2,359), Nellore (1,880), Prakasam (1,827), Chittoor (1,799) and Krishna (1,545). They were the only districts with four-digit active cases. Kurnool, Anantapur and Vizianagaram altogether have only 207 active cases.

Meanwhile, the test positivity rate of the 38,069 samples tested was 1.62% and that of the 2.81 crore tests conducted so far was 7.28%.

Krishna reported two deaths in the past day, while East Godavari, Nellore, Chittoor and Kadapa reported one death each.

Chittoor reported 122 new cases in the past day. It was followed by Nellore (100), East Godavari (88), Guntur (78), Prakasam (76), Kadapa (61), Visakhapatnam (38), Krishna (29), Srikakulam (8), Anantapur (8), West Godavari (7), Kurnool (2) and Vizianagaram (1).

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (2,90,788), Chittoor (2,43,408), West Godavari (1,77,463), Guntur (1,75,675), Anantapur (1,57,571), Visakhapatnam (1,56,517), Nellore (1,44,669), Prakasam (1,36,955), Kurnool (1,24,012), Srikakulam (1,22,672), Krishna (1,17,202), Kadapa (1,14,884) and Vizianagaram (82,748).