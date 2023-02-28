AP wins third place in 66th All India Police Meet-2022 competitions

February 28, 2023 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh police secured the third place in the 66th All India Police Duty Meet-2022 which was held recently in Bhopal of Madhya Pradesh.

In a release on Tuesday, the police department stated that the State police personnel won eight medals including two gold, four silver and two bronze in various categories.

The State won awards in scientific aid to the investigation, computer awareness and shooting categories.

ADVERTISEMENT

J.R.K. Hanish Babu, Inspector of Police, Vijayawada, won a gold medal in the forensic science written test. He also won a silver medal in lifting, packing and forwarding exhibits.

S. Mansuruddin, Inspector, Dharmavaram, won silver in the forensic science written test while U. Hymavathi, Sub-Inspector, Vijayawada, won silver in crime scene photography.

Ch. Siva Subramanyam, SI, CID won gold in programming ability and J. Kiran Kumar, Head Constable, Intelligence Wing won bronze in computer awareness. Police Constable Ch. Santosh Kumar won silver and bronze medals in shooting.