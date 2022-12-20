A.P. wins gold, bronze medals at All India Police Volleyball Cluster-2022

December 20, 2022 08:39 am | Updated 08:09 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Tharun Boda

DGP K.V. Rajendranath Reddy with the medal winners at the 71st All India Police Volleyball Cluster-2022, at Police Headquarters in Mangalagiri on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Andhra Pradesh police won 15 medals, including five gold and 10 bronze medals in Yoga and Sepaktakraw at the 71st All India Police Volleyball Cluster-2022, concluded recently at Jalandhar, Punjab. Officials said that A.P. police won the most medals among the southern states.

All the medal winners, led by IG (Sports and Welfare) L.K.V. Ranga Rao, met Director General of Police K. V. Rajendranath Reddy on Monday. Mr. Reddy appreciated the police personnel for bringing laurels to the state and the department. He handed over cash prizes to the winners.

According to a release, women officers and constables, including T. Kalyani, M. Varalakshmi, T. Chinnari and N. Bhavani of Visakhapatnam and S. Ramalakshmi of Vizianagaram, won a gold medal in women’s category of artistic yoga group (age 36 to 55 years) event. Ms. Kalyani also won a bronze medal in artistic yoga for women in the singles category.

In the men’s category S. Shekara Rao of Hyderabad, K.V. Sagar of APSP 6th Battalion, A. Raja Prakash Babu of East Godavari, M. Chalapathi of Anantapurm and Ch. Apparao of Vizianagaram won bronze in the artistic yoga group event for men aged between 36 and 55. S. Shekara Rao also won bronze in artistic yoga for singles.

The team of Y. Gautham of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema and B. Mallikarjuna Rao, and D. Venkatesh of NTR district won bronze in the Sepaktakraw doubles event.

