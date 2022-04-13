A.P. will take lessons from Sri Lanka on organic farming: Minister

It will not be imposed on farmers but the choice will be left to them: Minister K. Govardhan Reddy

It will not be imposed on farmers but the choice will be left to them: Minister K. Govardhan Reddy

Environment-friendly organic farming will be promoted in the State to ensure premium price for the farm produce, Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy said, adding: “However, the switch to organic farming will not be a sudden one as in Sri Lanka that has been plunged into an economic crisis.”

Enough precautionary steps would be taken based on the bad experience of Sri Lanka, where the ban on chemical fertilisers became one of the reasons for an unprecedented economic crisis, he explained, adding that under no circumstances organic farming would be forced on the farmers. “The choice will be left to the growers who will be encouraged to cut costs and adopt best agronomic practices including organic fertilisers and pesticides,” he said.

The State government would act as a facilitator so that the enterprising farmers took to organic farming on their own to protect the soil health and get a remunerative price in the market by going for branding of organic food, he explained.

The Rythu Bharosa Kendras(Farmer Assurance Centres) would be made more vibrant to ensure timely farm inputs to farmers including quality seeds and fertilisers. The RBKS, in coordination with the Civil Supplies department, would also make best efforts to ensure a remunerative price for the farmers’ produce, he added.

Meanwhile, P. Anil Kumar Yadav, Irrigation Minister in the outgoing Cabinet, told reporters that he would extend full cooperation to Mr. Govardhan Reddy who is the only MLA to get a Cabinet berth from SPSR Nellore district.

He would again get an opportunity to serve as Minister in the Cabinets of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in the future, Mr. Anil Kumar expressed confidence. Replying to a question, he said he did not receive any invitation for the swearing in ceremony.