A.P. will have 25 or 26 districts soon: Botcha

Ministers B. Satyanarayana and M. Sankaranarayana laying stone for a hospital block in Anantapur district.

ANANTAPUR

24 November 2020 01:16 IST

‘A panel is looking into the creation of new districts’

The State will very soon have 25 or 26 districts once all the aspects related to the creation of the new districts are discussed and sorted out, Minister for Municipal Administration Botcha Satyanarayana told the media here on Monday, after laying the foundation for the hospital blocks proposed at Kalyandurg and Rayadurg.

“Demands are pouring in from various quarters to create new districts with separate cities and towns as their headquarters. However, a committee is looking into all those aspects. An announcement about the new districts will be made once all the issues are sorted out,” said the Minister.

Approvals for layouts

Mr. Satyanarayana further said that the government was seriously looking into the complaints of real-estate dealers cheating people in the name of layouts without taking permission from the Municipal authorities.

“Those people cheated by the the dealers will be delivered justice. The LRS scheme has been re-started. In the future, no land registration will be done without obtaining the municipal approvals for the layout,” he said.

Taking dig at the N. Chandrababu Naidu, Mr. Satyanarayana accused the TDP president of putting spokes in the land acquisition for distribution of house site pattas. “The government will keep aside the distribution of all such pieces of land and go ahead with the proposed distribution on December 25,” he said.

‘YSRCP ready for polls’

Saying that the YSRCP has no fear in facing local body elections, Mr. Styanarayana said the party was confident of winning the majority whenever it is held. “The YSRCP government has fulfilled 90% of the promises it has made within the first 18 months of assuming the office. The village and ward secretariats have taken the administration to the doorstep of the people,” he said, adding that the vision of the government is to ensure every section of the society get benefits of welfare schemes.

Referring to the local body polls, the Minister said, “State Election Commissioner N. Ramesh Kumar is now speaking about the Panchyat grants going back to the Centre. But, we know which grants got expired and when. When we talked about the grants getting stopped, he did not listen and stopped the polls as designed by Mr. Naidu. Now, Mr. Ramesh Kumar is acting as per the advice of Mr. Naidu to conduct the polls.”