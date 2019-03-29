‘A.P. will get SCS and Delhi statehood if Modi is rejected’

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday that the demands of statehood for New Delhi and Special Category Status (SCS) for Andhra Pradesh could be fulfilled only if people reject Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP at the national level and give a clear mandate to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in A.P. in the elections.

Mr. Kejriwal took part in the election campaigns along with Mr. Naidu in the city on Thursday.

“Mr. Naidu has been fighting for SCS. We are fighting for statehood to New Delhi. Along with Mamata Banerjee, we have been fighting against Mr. Modi. Together we can make SCS possible. All you need to do is give a clear mandate to Mr. Naidu and make him CM again,” Mr. Kejriwal said speaking at Ajith Singh Nagar.

‘Unrest in country’

Mr. Kejriwal said that Mr. Modi created unrest in the country in many ways in the past five years. “People know how those in the BJP are capable of manipulating the EVMs and VVPATs. If Mr. Modi comes to power again, democracy will not survive,” he said.

Housing programme

Speaking at the NTR Circle, Mr. Naidu promised to sanction houses to every beneficiary on coming to power.

“For the first time in Vijayawada we made arrangements to give house pattas, but the Governor did not agree to it. We have later issued an ordinance to make it possible. In the East constituency, about 36,000 families need houses. So far, we have given houses to about 7,000 and the remaining too will be given houses without the beneficiaries having to spend a penny,” he said.

Speaking about pressure being mounted on the TDP, Mr. Naidu said the ECI gave orders “irresponsibly” basing on a complaint filed by the YSRCP. “I shall fight for justice even if anyone tries to suppress me. I will never give in,” he added.