A.P. will get marine and aquaculture varsity: Minister

Fisheries Minister Mopidevi Venkata Ramana interacting with aquaculture farmers at Peddapuram in East Godavari district on Friday.

KAKINADA

12 June 2020 22:23 IST

‘NFDB, CAA regional branch plans approved by the Centre’

The government has approved in principle a proposal to set up a State Marine and Aquaculture University (SMAU), Fisheries Minister Mopidevi Venkata Ramana announced here on Friday.

“Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy gave his consent to a proposal submitted by the Fisheries Department for setting up a marine and aquaculture university in the State, a month ago. Now, the department is identifying a suitable site for the project. The location for the university will be decided by June-end,” Mr. Venkata Ramana told the media here. The university would fill the gap of technical expertise needed in the field of aquaculture and the cultivation of marine species in the State.

Advertising

Advertising

‘ADA by next year’

The Minister said an Aquaculture Development Authority (ADA) is being designed to strengthen the aquaculture industry. “The authority will explore the possibilities of providing government assistance to aquaculture farmers and reduce the restrictions on the industry. The ADA is expected to come into force by the next year,” said Mr. Venkata Ramana.

The Minister further said that the regional branch of the Coastal Aquaculture Authority (CAA) that was supposed to be set up in Vijayawada was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “All clearances have been obtained from the Centre for the CAA branch, which will be run from the office of the Commissioner, Department of Fisheries, in Vijayawada,” he said.

Easy clearance

The CAA will help issue the clearances to the hatcheries and monitor the aquaculture practices on the ground level.

Referring to the regional office of the National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB) in A.P., the Minister said, “The Centre has given its nod. The government is considering Kakinada, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam for setting up the regional office. The location will be finalised soon.”