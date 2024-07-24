A.P. will develop quickly with Union government’s support, says BJP leader

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Srikakulam district president Birlangi Umamaheswara Rao on Wednesday said that Andhra Pradesh would develop quickly with the support of Union government, which assured the State of ₹15,000 crore financial assistance and early completion of Polavaram project. BJP organised a round table conference with business persons, auditors, academicians and others to discuss on Budget 2024.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the revival of financial assistance to backward districts of north Andhra would also benefit Srikakulam district. Senior chartered accountant I.K. Rao, Gold Merchants Association district president Perla Sambamurthy said that the Union government’s special focus on A.P. would ensure more job opportunities for youngsters with the multiple economic activities at Amaravati and other places.

BJP senior leader Pudi Tirupati Rao, Srikakulam Chamber of Commerce president Natukula Mohan, auditor Tammana Venkata Narasimha Murthy and others spoke in the meeting.

