A.P. will develop only when it is freed from YSRCP, says Pawan Kalyan

JSP president Pawan Kalyan being escorted to the Visakhapatnam Airport by security persons on Monday, from where he flew to Vijayawada. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan said Andhra Pradesh (A.P.) would develop only when it was freed from the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), and accused it of suppressing dissent against the proposed three capitals.

“Protests by the YSRCP against the JSP’s stand on three capitals were intended to stifle its voice. The scenes witnessed in Visakhapatnam were due to criminalisation of politics. We will do our best to prevent YSRCP from retaining power in 2024,” he asserted.

Addressing the media along with the party’s Political Affairs Committee (PAC) chairman Nadendla Manohar and PAC member and his elder brother K. Naga Babu at the JSP office near Mangalagiri on Monday, Mr. Kalyan said the Telugu people were driven away first from Tamil Nadu, and then Telangana in 2014 and, because of the divisive politics being practised by the YSRCP, the State was going through yet another turmoil, this time on account of the government’s ill-advised move to decentralise administration.

He observed that Rayalaseema remained extremely backward in spite of a majority of the Chief Ministers of the combined State hailing from that parched region.

With its decisive mandate, the YSRCP could have developed Rayalaseema but instead it chose to stoke sub-regional passions in the name of decentralisation.

‘False impression’

The YSRCP was apparently under the wrong impression that by shifting the High Court to Kurnool and Executive capital to Visakhapatnam, those regions would make the desired progress, without any sound proof of the concept (of decentralisation), he stated.

The scene created by YSRCP in Visakhapatnam was nothing but an attempt to intimidate the opposition parties so that they would not dare to speak up, but the JSP would not be cowed down by such veiled threats, he said.

The JSP chief further said his criticism had been based on principles whereas the YSRCP leaders made it a habit to hurl invectives at its detractors.

‘Provocation’

It was bent on creating trouble during his Visakhapatnam tour by provoking him but he maintained restraint as he was aware of its (YSRCP’s) conspiracy.

He claimed to have planned Jana Vani programme in the port city well before the YSRCP-backed non-political JAC decided to organise ‘Visakha Garjana’ in support of three capitals.

He questioned what were the police doing when the JSP cadres were allegedly attacking the Ministers at the Visakhapatnam airport, and in the same vein asked what happened to the ‘Kodi Katthi case’ and the investigation of the arson that took place in Konaseema (Amalapuram).

People’s attention was being diverted from serious cases like the grabbing of Daspalla lands in Visakhapatnam by raking up various emotive issues, Mr. Kalyan said, while asserting that the JSP would not be fooled by such machinations.