A.P. Wakf Board forms panel to host Rottela Panduga in Nellore

Andhra Pradesh Waqf Board has constituted a new committee with 70 members for supervision of the five-day Rottela Panduga from July 17 to 21 at Bara Shaheed Dargah in SPS Nellore. The voluntary services of the festival committee members will be completed after the five-day festival.

According to the proceedings of A.P. State Waqf Board Chief Executive Officer, Bara Shaheed Dargah is a notified waqf institution with its attached properties and it is under the direct management of the Waqf Board. Every year, Rottela Panduga (Muharram Ziarath) is conducted at Bara Shaheed Dargah by the Waqf Board in the month of Muharram.

This year, the arrangements for Rottela Panduga will be made as per the earlier practice, under the presidentship of Sk. Khadar Basha. Mohammed Rafi and Shaik Nyamathulla were appointed as the vice-presidents of the festival committee, while Md. Karimulla was chosen as the general secretary.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.