A.P. Wakf Board forms panel to host Rottela Panduga in Nellore

The new committee with 70 members will supervise the five-day festival at Bara Shaheed Dargah; voluntary services of the festival committee members will be completed after the festival

Published - July 11, 2024 07:05 pm IST - NELLORE

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh Waqf Board has constituted a new committee with 70 members for supervision of the five-day Rottela Panduga from July 17 to 21 at Bara Shaheed Dargah in SPS Nellore. The voluntary services of the festival committee members will be completed after the five-day festival.

According to the proceedings of A.P. State Waqf Board Chief Executive Officer, Bara Shaheed Dargah is a notified waqf institution with its attached properties and it is under the direct management of the Waqf Board. Every year, Rottela Panduga (Muharram Ziarath) is conducted at Bara Shaheed Dargah by the Waqf Board in the month of Muharram.

This year, the arrangements for Rottela Panduga will be made as per the earlier practice, under the presidentship of Sk. Khadar Basha. Mohammed Rafi and Shaik Nyamathulla were appointed as the vice-presidents of the festival committee, while Md. Karimulla was chosen as the general secretary.

