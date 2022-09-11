A.P. UTF calls for united fight to achieve old pension scheme

ADVERTISEMENT

Leaders of the executive committee of A.P. United Teachers’ Federation (UTF) on Sunday criticised the government decision to go back on its promise of implementation of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) and instead “trying to thrust” the new Guaranteed Pension Scheme (GPS).

In a statement, the federation’s State president N. Venkateswarlu and general secretary K. S. S. Prasad said the committee met and discussed threadbare the situation emerging in the aftermath of the government stating that it would not be possible for it to implement the old pension system given the precarious financial position of the State.

They said it was irresponsible on the part of Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to first give his word to the employees on such a crucial issue and then go back on it saying that he was unaware of the finer details of the old pension system.

‘No security in GPS’

Stating that there was no social security in the GPS, they demanded that the government explain to them how it would implement the 33 % guaranteed pension under GPS. They called upon the employees’ and teachers’ unions to form a common platform and wage a united fight to achieve their demand of reinstatement of the old pension scheme.

UTF State honorary president K. Srinivasa Rao, co-presidents K. Suresh Kumar, A.N. Kusuma Kumari, treasurer B. Gopi Murthy, State secretaries G. Prabhakar Varma, B. Lakshmi Raju, S. Nagamani, D.V. Raghavulu, S.P. Manohar Kumar, T. Raghupathi Reddy and others were present at the meeting.