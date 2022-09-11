A.P. UTF calls for united fight to achieve old pension scheme

‘Irresponsible on the part of Chief Minister to first give his word and then go back’

P. Sujatha Varma VIJAYAWADA
September 11, 2022 23:24 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Leaders of the executive committee of A.P. United Teachers’ Federation (UTF) on Sunday criticised the government decision to go back on its promise of implementation of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) and instead “trying to thrust” the new Guaranteed Pension Scheme (GPS).

In a statement, the federation’s State president N. Venkateswarlu and general secretary K. S. S. Prasad said the committee met and discussed threadbare the situation emerging in the aftermath of the government stating that it would not be possible for it to implement the old pension system given the precarious financial position of the State.

They said it was irresponsible on the part of Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to first give his word to the employees on such a crucial issue and then go back on it saying that he was unaware of the finer details of the old pension system.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

‘No security in GPS’

Stating that there was no social security in the GPS, they demanded that the government explain to them how it would implement the 33 % guaranteed pension under GPS. They called upon the employees’ and teachers’ unions to form a common platform and wage a united fight to achieve their demand of reinstatement of the old pension scheme.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

UTF State honorary president K. Srinivasa Rao, co-presidents K. Suresh Kumar, A.N. Kusuma Kumari, treasurer B. Gopi Murthy, State secretaries G. Prabhakar Varma, B. Lakshmi Raju, S. Nagamani, D.V. Raghavulu, S.P. Manohar Kumar, T. Raghupathi Reddy and others were present at the meeting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
Vijayawada

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app