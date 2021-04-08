A.P. urges Centre to help recover ₹7,000-cr. dues from TS Discoms

In a video-conference, Union Home Secretary urges both States to settle disputes amicably

Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla discussed various issues pertaining to the A.P. Reorganisation Act, 2014, through a video-conference with the Chief Secretaries of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on Wednesday.

Mr. Bhalla advised the Chief Secretaries to strive for an amicable settlement of pending disputes in an expeditious manner, and promised, on behalf of the Central government, to extend all cooperation.

The issues that were deliberated included, among other things, the apportionment of Schedule IX institutions and assets, allotment of Superintendents of Police (non-cadre), additional SPs (civil) and DSPs, distribution of liabilities, fixing the States’ shares in the Singareni Collieries Company Limited, making tax provisions as per Sections 50, 51 and 56 of the APRA, shifting the head office of the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) to A.P. and dues to be settled to AP-Genco.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das requested Mr. Bhalla to ensure that the Schedule IX assets were distributed strictly in accordance with the recommendations of the Sheela Bhide Committee.

He also sought the Central government’s help in recovering approximately ₹7,000 crore, which the Telangana Discoms owed to the AP-Genco towards the cost of power supplied to them post bifurcation.

Special Chief Secretaries Rajat Bhargava (revenue) and G. Anantha Ramu (BC welfare) and L. Premachandra Reddy, Principal Secretaries S.S. Rawat (finance) and A.R. Anuradha (women and children development), and Secretary (energy) N. Srikant were present.