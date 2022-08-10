A.P. Union Bank Employees’ Association elects office bearers

The Andhra Pradesh Union Bank Employees’ Association, during its the first triennial conference on Tuesday, elected its office bearers.

P. Vijay Bhaskar was elected chairman, while Kale Srinivasa Rao was chosen president and V. Uday Kumar general secretary. Eight vice-presidents including K. Anand Kishore, Md. Syed Basha, P. Venkat Reddy, a secretary (V. Srinivas Rao), ten organising secretaries, nine joint secretaries, and one deputy general secretary were also elected. P. Suman and G. Venkateswarlu were elected treasurer and joint treasurer respectively.

Approximately 2,700 members from across Andhra Pradesh took part in the meeting, which was inaugurated by All India Bank employees Association general secretary Ch. venkatachalam.