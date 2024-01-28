AP Unemployed Youth Association urges government to release DSC notification immediately

January 28, 2024 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Andhra Pradesh Unemployed Youth Association president Samyam Hemanth Kumar on Sunday asked the State government to release the District Selection Committee (DSC) notification for filling up of teachers’ vacancies immediately.

In a press release, Mr. Hemanth Kumar said that the government was planning to delay the recruitment process by indicating that teacher eligibility test would be conducted prior to the notification. He alleged the government of playing with the lives of unemployed youth with their recruitment policy while forgetting that the unemployed youths could mar the prospects of the ruling party in 2024 general elections.

