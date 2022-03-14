A.P., TS yet to hand over operational projects to KRMB and GRMB, says Union Minister

‘Both the governments have not provided seed money to the river managements boards’

Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti Bishweswar Tudu said in the Rajya Sabha on Monday that the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governments had not handed over the jurisdiction of operational projects specified under the Schedule -2 of the notification to the management boards for the Krishna and the Godavari rivers.

Replying to a question posed by BJP MP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao on the projects to be handed over to Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) and the Godavari River Management Board (GRMB), Mr. Tudu said the Water Resources and Energy Departments of Andhra Pradesh has issued orders for handing over certain components of the Srisailam and Nagarjunasagar projects under their control to the KRMB simultaneously with the handing over of components on which Telangana exercises control.

No order has been issued by the Telengana government for handing over the projects and components under their control. Further, the two State governments have not provided seed money of ₹200 crore each to the KRMB and the GRMB, he said.