A.P., TS police to arrange security in Maoist-hit polling stations

Security tightened along the Godavari bund and island villages

The Telangana and Andhra Pradesh police will jointly provide security in the extremist-affected and inaccessible villages located on the State borders.

Additional security forces have been deputed on the Godavari bund and island villages in which a few polling stations are located in Velerupadu mandal in West Godavari district.

K.R. Puram Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Project Officer (PO) R.V. Suryanarayana, Polavaram Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) K. Latha Kumari, Velerupadu Mandal Revenue Officer (MRO) Challanna Dora and other officers visited the polling centres.

Mr. Suryanarayana, along with the DSP and other officers inspected the polling centre arranged in Tribal Welfare Primary School in Peratallapalli village. They interacted with the residents and the Tribal Welfare and Revenue department personnel.

West Godavari Superintendent of Police K. Narayan Naik reviewed the security arrangements with Ms. Latha Kumari and other police personnel and asked them to be alert.

“Area domination, road open parties and local police have been positioned in the extremist-affected polling stations in the district. In wake of the Maoists call to boycott the gram panchayat elections, tight security has been arranged for peaceful conduct of elections,” said Mr. Naik.

Security reviewed

“A coordination meeting was held with the Telangana and East Godavari district police, who assured to help for smooth conduct of elections in the border and extremist-affected villages,” the SP said.

The ITDA PO said that boats have been arranged to shift the polling material and staff to the inaccessible polling stations located in Velerupadu mandal.

Boats arranged

“Elections will be conducted in the third phase on February 17, in the mandal. Three boats with expert sarungs (drivers) have been kept ready for voters, police and the polling staff,” Mr. Suryanarayana said. The DSP said that a team officers would camp in the Maoist-affected villages and monitor the security and polling process.