AP, TS engineers to take up Polavaram backwater effect survey from Nov. 8

The Polavaram Project Authority (PPA) is taking up a joint survey on the backwater effect of the project in Telangana from Tuesday next with the help of engineers of the Irrigation/Water Resource Departments of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

A survey conducted by an expert committee set up by the Irrigation Department of Telangana recently has found that storage of water at full reservoir level (FRL) of 150 feet/45.72 metres in the project would result in submergence of an additional 892 acres in six villages of four mandals for eight months a year and suggested that the PPA take up the land acquisition process with project cost.

Further, the expert panel survey has also stated that 103 villages were submerged during the flood in July this year, particularly due to congestion in local drainage system of 36 major and medium streams due to afflux in the 3-km stretch at Bhadrachalam and changes in the river morphology even with flood of 21.59 lakh cusecs.

It has also pointed out that local drainage congestion along the banks obstructing the discharge from local streams such as Peddavagu, Edullavagu, Pamuleruvagu and Turubakavagu and 32 others would cause frequent flash floods in seven mandals – Aswapuram, Bhadrachalam, Burgampahad, Cherla, Dummugudem, Pinapaka and Manuguru – even during the non-monsoon period.

A survey that got conducted by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) earlier has found that the Polavaram backwater effect would be up to 18 km upstream in Kinnerasani river and up to 6 km upstream in Murreduvagu. The survey to be taken up from November 8 is intended to identify the impact areas of Polavaram backwater based on the NGT survey and also on the suggestion made by the Ministry of Jal Shakti.

On the other hand, Telangana Government has been demanding PPA for long to take up a backwater effect survey on 36 rivers/rivulets and streams including Kinnerasani and Murreduvagu stating that Polavaram backwater was causing congestion/obstruction in the flow of flood from them joining the river Godavari. The afflux caused with such obstruction was resulting in the submergence of areas upstream of those streams and the matter was also taken to the Centre’s notice several times.

The PPA has already considered the Telangana demand for construction of flood banks/protection walls and is understood to have asked Telangana to prepare estimates for the work for a taking decision.