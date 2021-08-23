A.P. travel agencies invited to promote Harappan city Dholavira

Gujarat tourism to take agents on exploration trip

Tourism Corporation of Gujarat Limited (TCGL) tourist officer Ajit Kumar Sharma on Monday appealed to the travel agencies of Andhra Pradesh to join hands with it to explore and promote the tourism potential of Dholavira, the Harappan site in Kutch district of Gujarat.

The TCGL authorities on Monday gave a presentation on the Dholavira site, declared as the UNESCO World Heritage site in July, during a meeting with the members of the Tours and Travels Association of Andhra Pradesh (TTAA) here.

Mr. Ajit Kumar told The Hindu that TCGL had prepared a road map, encouraging all the registered travel agencies and State governments to explore the Dholavira site. Beginning from Andhra Pradesh, a batch of 30 travel agents would be sent to Dholavira to see and get a basic understanding of the importance and potential of the site.

“In early September, a team of 30 travel agents under the aegis of TTAA will visit Dholavira to assess its potential to draw tourists from Andhra Pradesh,” Mr. Ajit Kumar said.

TTAA State president K. Vijaya Mohan said, “It is a good sign that TGCL is encouraging travel agencies from the State to explore the tourism potential in Gujarat. A deep understanding of the Dholavira site, available logistics support, and tourism facilities will be beneficial for the agencies.”

TTAA Konaseema president Ravi Kumar Jayavarapu and other active members enquired about the support for the travel agencies from TGCL to promote Dholavira and the Statue of Unity.